Joyce & Juan JohnsonA celebration of life for Joyce and Juan Johnson will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home Chapel Lynchburg, Virginia.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory