Joyce Gillispie RumburgJoyce Gillispie Rumburg, 80, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Washington, D.C., on December 24, 1941, a daughter of Donald Lee Gillispie and Claudia Horton Gillispie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Gillispie.She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Joyce brought a lifetime of experience in her career with public service in Prince George County, Md., before becoming the director of Amherst County Habitat for Humanity. She was a Master Gardener and loved animals. She also loved to travel and enjoyed history; her favorite place to explore was Historic Williamsburg, Va.Joyce is survived by three daughters, Jaye Clark (Philip), Frances "Nealy" Johnson (James), and Elizabeth Ann Shelley; a son, Jeffrey Winfred Rumburg (Kimberli); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Michael Gillispie (Margaret).A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.