Joyce Gillispie Rumburg
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
Joyce Gillispie Rumburg

Joyce Gillispie Rumburg, 80, of Amherst, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Washington, D.C., on December 24, 1941, a daughter of Donald Lee Gillispie and Claudia Horton Gillispie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Gillispie.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Joyce brought a lifetime of experience in her career with public service in Prince George County, Md., before becoming the director of Amherst County Habitat for Humanity. She was a Master Gardener and loved animals. She also loved to travel and enjoyed history; her favorite place to explore was Historic Williamsburg, Va.

Joyce is survived by three daughters, Jaye Clark (Philip), Frances "Nealy" Johnson (James), and Elizabeth Ann Shelley; a son, Jeffrey Winfred Rumburg (Kimberli); seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Michael Gillispie (Margaret).

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sorry for your lost! I have lived across the street from her in the white house at cul de sac for going on 13 years. I didn't get to see her much but when I did, it was always pleasant. She was a very sweet lady and I know she will be missed! I will keep her family in my prayers!
Ceason Morris and Manny DeLuna
April 1, 2022
