Joyce Smith Ballowe
Joyce Smith Ballowe

Joyce Smith Ballowe, 91, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was the wife of Sydney Rice Ballowe Jr. for 32 years.

Born in Lynchburg, on February 12, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Samuel T. Smith and the late Nellie W. Smith. Joyce was a graduate of E. C. Glass High School. She was a long-time employee of Lynchburg Public Schools and worked at Perrymont Elementary until her retirement. She was also a long-time member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her son, David Michael Ballowe and his wife, Susan, of Havelock, N.C.; her daughter, Lisa Hutchens and her husband, Terry, of Lynchburg; granddaughter, Mary-Catherine Steigerwald and her husband, Craig, of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Madison Leigh Peak, Carter Cole Peak and their father, Adam (Jessie) Peak, and also Easton and Ava, of Evington.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Laura H. Peak and her sister, Marjorie C. Vaughan.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Fort Hill Burial Park with the Rev. Dr. Nancy Dawson officiating.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 3, 2020.
