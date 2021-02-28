Juanita Holdren Adams
November 7, 1926 - February 26, 2021
Juanita Holdren Adams, 94, of 484 Lazy Creek Road, Rustburg, passed from this life to her next journey with the Lord on Friday, February 26, 2021. She and her late husband, Kenneth Wayne Adams, shared 50 years together.
She was born on November 7, 1926, in Jordantown, a daughter of the late William Howard "Jake" Holdren and Katie Nell Gray Holdren. She lived a faithful life through the years and was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, where she participated with the children's ministry for many years. Juanita worked for Burlington Industries and later became a first grade teacher at Centerville Christian School in South Boston.
Juanita lived daily a life of hope and faith. Her days were filled with love of family and concern for others, and that concern took tangible shape as she visited and aided neighbors and fellow church members, cared for her family in loving ways, putting their needs ahead of hers always, and supported God's work in her church, community and worldwide missions with a special love and support of the Jewish people and disaster relief. She filled her family with experiences that shaped their responses to life, demonstrating the importance of giving in both small and large ways. Every holiday meant special foods prepared because she knew who liked what the best. Every visit meant doing things she knew were special, and no one would leave empty-handed as she pressed a jar of pickles or a bag of muffins into the visitor's arms. Every spring meant planting new flowers and bushes to fill her garden with welcoming and inspiring blossoms. In her youth she loved to play basketball and in later years enjoyed watching college basketball, enjoyed dancing, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her smile would always light up a room, and she was known for her kindness. She was a prayer warrior even to the last moment, speaking God's grace over those in need and praising God for His constant blessings. Every day, she lived her faith in word and deed.
She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Craft of Midlothian, Tondalaya Van Lear and husband, Richard, of Clifton Forge, Wynee Adams Woodson and husband, Tim, of Goode, and Julie Carlene Adams of Rustburg; a stepsister, Cindy Guilliams and her husband, Mike, of Vinton; two stepbrothers, Ray Carter and his wife, Brenda, and Jay Carter, all of Vinton; six grandchildren, Eryn Van Lear (fiancé, Bob Demase), Katie Poulsen (husband, Jacob), Sara Van Lear, Cari Ingram (husband, Travis), Sydnee Waller and Ronald Lee Millner; and seven great-grandchildren, Hannah Craft, Judah Poulsen, Rèmy Poulsen, Aria Poulsen, Auden Wolfe, Sawyer Ingram, and Lawson Ingram.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; stepmother, Elva Carter Holdren; and three grandchildren, David Karl Craft, Arthur Glenn Craft III, and Joshua Daniel Waller.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Thomas Road Baptist Church, Pate Chapel by Pastor Jonathan Falwell with interment to follow at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
A viewing for Juanita will be available 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider The American Cancer Society
, 2050 Langhorne Rd., Ste. 201, Lynchburg, VA 24501, American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956.
Finch & Finch Inc.
809 Main Street, Altavista, Virginia 24517
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.