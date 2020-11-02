Juanita Brooks BraggApril 6, 1926 - October 31, 2020On Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 12:36 p.m., Mrs. Juanita Brooks Bragg, at the age of 94, peacefully departed this world from her home, surrounded by her sons and other loving family members, friends, and caregivers.She was the daughter of George Marshall and Bertha Mildred Maupin Brooks. She was born in Waynesboro, Virginia, on April 6, 1926. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, James Melvin Bragg, and all of her siblings, Shirley Dolan, Johnny Brooks, Frances Kidd, Walter Lee Brooks, Guy Brooks, Billy Brooks, Evelyn Gunter, and Leona Roberts.She is survived by her sons, Robert Bragg (Bobby), and Douglas Bragg and his wife, Margie Bragg.Juanita was a graduate of Nelson County High School and retired from General Electric in Charlottesville. She was a member of Shipman Baptist Church. She was an avid dancer and enjoyed entertaining her extended family in her home several times a year.A celebration of her life will be held at Shipman Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. before the service.After the service, interment will be held at the Davis Family Cemetery, across from Juanita's home in Shipman. The Reverend John Campbell will deliver the eulogy with the Reverend David Christian officiating.After the interment, the family invites everyone to join them for a meal to provide the fellowship so necessary at a time like this. This meal will be at Juanita's home, and we request that face coverings and social distancing be maintained at all times.Juanita would tell everyone to follow their hearts as far as flowers, contributions, and prayers and please dress casual for the service.Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, (434-263-4097).