Juanita Hurt Leebrick
October 16, 1930 - December 19, 2021
Juanita Hurt Leebrick, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. Juanita was born on October 16, 1930, in Lynchburg, and was the daughter of the late Lucian T. Hurt and Blanche Brooks Hurt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Leebrick; and siblings, Lucian Hurt, Johnny Hurt, David Hurt and Joyce Hurt.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Alice Stump (Charles); grandchildren, Charles Stump Jr., Juliet Cawthorne (William), and Jonathan Stump (Hannah); one great-granddaughter, Diana Stump; and a sister, Shirley McCormick.
The family will receive friends at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Rasberry officiating.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
. Whitten Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2021.