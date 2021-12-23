Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Juanita Hurt Leebrick
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Juanita Hurt Leebrick

October 16, 1930 - December 19, 2021

Juanita Hurt Leebrick, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Lynchburg Health and Rehab. Juanita was born on October 16, 1930, in Lynchburg, and was the daughter of the late Lucian T. Hurt and Blanche Brooks Hurt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Leebrick; and siblings, Lucian Hurt, Johnny Hurt, David Hurt and Joyce Hurt.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Alice Stump (Charles); grandchildren, Charles Stump Jr., Juliet Cawthorne (William), and Jonathan Stump (Hannah); one great-granddaughter, Diana Stump; and a sister, Shirley McCormick.

The family will receive friends at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 3 until 4:30 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Rasberry officiating.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Dec
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.