Juanita Gayle Barnes Richardson
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Juanita Gayle Barnes Richardson

October 25, 1943 - November 12, 2020

Juanita Gayle Barnes Richardson, 77, died at home on November 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. Strong but gentle, she was a loving mother and doting grandmother who was eager to learn more about every person she met.

A native of Portsmouth, Gayle was a quintessential Virginian who lived her entire life within her beloved Commonwealth. She spent 25 years serving as a payroll specialist for the Norfolk Naval Base's Human Resources Department.

As a devoted United Methodist, Gayle had a passionate belief in social justice spurring activism and community service. She marched against the Vietnam War and then for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. After retiring to Forest, she worked as a Bedford County election official and volunteered with Friends of the Forest Library. As a yard sale devotee and thrift store shopper, she was proud to co-chair the First Annual Casaloma Yard Sale.

Gayle was preceded in death by her father and mother, Howard and Juanita Barnes; husband, Fred T. Richardson; son, D. Allen Perkins; and brother Arthur "Buddy" Barnes. She is survived by her son, B. Keith Perkins (Lynn); sister, Annette Martin; stepdaughter, Pamela Ann Richardson; and grandchildren, David, Daniel, Andrew, Benjamin, and Katherine.

Gayle's abiding faith sustained her till the end.

A service will be held at a later date in Ebony, Va.

Tharp Funeral Home

Lynchburg, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.
