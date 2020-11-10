Juanita Sears Marshall Parker
Juanita "Nita" passed into the spiritual world, in the afternoon of Friday, November 6, 2020.
Nita was born in Appomattox County, Virginia, in 1936. She moved to South Boston, and then to Lynchburg, Virginia. She graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1955. She married William Edward Parker in July of the same year. They were members of the Fort Hill Methodist Church until we moved to Maryland in 1965. She was the Secretary at Severna Park United Methodist Church in Maryland until we moved back to Forest, Virginia in 1994.
She is survived by her husband, Bill and their two daughters, Teri and husband, Andy Guertler and Tami and husband, David Kiehl. Plus five grandchildren, Nicole, Andrew and Briana our grandchildren by Teri, and Brittany and Geoffrey our grandchildren by Tami; and six great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Elisabeth and Johnathan by Nicole and Joey Wiegold and Lucas by Andrew and Sarah Guertler and Tessa and Corbin by Brittany and Jeff Marshall.
Due to the Covid 19 virus our family will postpone our plans for a service gathering at this time. Our intentions are to gather at The Fort Hill Memorial Park when it is safe to gather without risks.
You may register your thoughts and prayers with The Tharp Funeral Home by message or email.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a charity of your choice
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 10, 2020.