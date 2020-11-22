Juanita Shelton Terry
Juanita Shelton Terry, 83, left this earthly home to her heavenly home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William Maynard and Cora Belle Holley Shelton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Linwood Terry; four brothers, Wallace Simpson, Maynard, Edward (ET), and Alvin Shelton; four sisters, Willie Marie Cardwell, Cora Seabury, Barbara Hill, and Ruby Vance; and one great-granddaughter, Jordan Loving.
Juanita graduated from Dunbar High School in 1956 and attended Virginia State College for two years. She moved to New York City and worked at Equable Life Assurance Insurance Co for six years as a claim adjuster. After leaving New York, she moved to Portsmouth, Va., and worked for the Portsmouth Public School System for 12 years. While working within the school system she was a member of Portsmouth Association of Educational Secretaries and Virginia Association of Educational Secretaries.
In 1977, Juanita moved back to Lynchburg and was employed at Central Virginia Community Services (Horizon Behavioral Services) for 23 years. While employed at CVCS she joined both the state and national organization International Association of Administrative Professionals, while in the IAAP she became the first African American President for both the Lynchburg Chapter as well as the State Chapter. She was recognized as Member of the year and the Outstanding Achievement Award at both the local and state levels. After retiring from CVCS she served on the Human Rights Committee at Central Virginia Training Center in Madison Heights Va.
In 1992, Juanita joined Flat Creek Baptist Church, where she served as Church Clerk, Secretary of Sunday school, assistant Treasurer and served as Minister of Music for nine years. During this time, she also served as the musician for the youth choir at Shiloh Baptist Church in Bedford, Va. April 2001, Juanita joined Chapel Grove Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Russell Lee where she was a Prominent Trustee Member and worked on the church budget, a member of the Senior and Mass Choir. She joined the Ladies Fellowship, Operation's Board for the Chapel Grove Fellowship Center and was the founder of the church food bank. She enjoyed serving until she had to relinquish her rolls to care for her husband Linwood during his brief illness.
She is survived by her son, Vincent Fore of Rustburg, Va.; two daughters, Cassandra Terrell (Reginal) of Rustburg, Va., and Barbara Fore of Lynchburg, Va.; two stepdaughters, Linda Donahue (Todd) of Dallas, Texas, and Wanda Penn of Lynchburg, Va.; one brother, William Shelton of Chicago, Ill.; one sister, Essie Brown (James) of Lynchburg, Va.; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She also leaves behind two cherished friends, the Rev. Russell and Sister Elsie Lee. She will forever cherish the friendship she had with her buddy and sister.
A celebration of Juanita's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Chapel Grove Baptist Church, 1046 Chapel Grove Road Evington, VA 24550. Pastor Russell Lee will officiate services.
