Juanita Kirby West
September 28, 1927 - December 18, 2020
Juanita Kirby West, 93, of Evington, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late John William West Jr. for 48 years.
She was born September 28, 1927 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Frank Kirby and Lucinda Hodges Kirby. She was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and a retired supervisor with Winebarger Church Furniture Corporation.
She is survived by one son, John W. West III of Evington; one daughter, Carolyn W. Coleman and her husband, Marty of Rustburg; three sisters, Annie Poindexter and her husband, Bob of Va., Virginia Martin and her husband, Tommy of Clover, and Joyce DeLong and her husband, Junior of Leesville; one brother-in-law, Fred Coffey of Altavista; two sisters-in-law, Molly Kirby and Betty Kirby; one granddaughter, Amanda West of Rustburg; and special friends, Wicker "Punk" Dawson of Rustburg and Janet West of Lynchburg.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence, Bill, Carlton, and Russell Kirby; and two sisters, Katherine Sturmer and Betty Coffey.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Penuel Baptist Church by the Rev. Carlton Gunter with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. You may pay respects to Mrs. West from 12 until 9 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2020.