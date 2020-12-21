I knew Juanita when I worked at Winebarger from 1974 to 1980. When Juanita came into the office she always stopped to say hello and asked how I was doing. Now, after 42 years, I still have the beautiful baby blanket she made for me when I was expecting my first baby. I think of Juanita whenever I look at baby pictures of my 2 daughters and now my 3 grandchildren snuggled in that same blanket. May God bless you, comfort you and bring you peace comfort.

Rhonda Thompson December 21, 2020