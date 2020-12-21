Menu
Juanita Kirby West
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Juanita Kirby West

September 28, 1927 - December 18, 2020

Juanita Kirby West, 93, of Evington, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late John William West Jr. for 48 years.

She was born September 28, 1927 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Frank Kirby and Lucinda Hodges Kirby. She was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and a retired supervisor with Winebarger Church Furniture Corporation.

She is survived by one son, John W. West III of Evington; one daughter, Carolyn W. Coleman and her husband, Marty of Rustburg; three sisters, Annie Poindexter and her husband, Bob of Va., Virginia Martin and her husband, Tommy of Clover, and Joyce DeLong and her husband, Junior of Leesville; one brother-in-law, Fred Coffey of Altavista; two sisters-in-law, Molly Kirby and Betty Kirby; one granddaughter, Amanda West of Rustburg; and special friends, Wicker "Punk" Dawson of Rustburg and Janet West of Lynchburg.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence, Bill, Carlton, and Russell Kirby; and two sisters, Katherine Sturmer and Betty Coffey.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Penuel Baptist Church by the Rev. Carlton Gunter with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. You may pay respects to Mrs. West from 12 until 9 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch and Finch Inc. Funeral and Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, Virginia 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Penuel Baptist Church
VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Penuel Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom, Johnnie, and my condolences to all who loved Juanita. She was a beautiful lady. I pray your memories of her will accompany you through these days of grief and cause you to find comfort in her long and full life and the times you all shared together. God will go with you through these days of grief.
Toni Hargis
December 24, 2020
Audrey Guthrie
December 21, 2020
I knew Juanita when I worked at Winebarger from 1974 to 1980. When Juanita came into the office she always stopped to say hello and asked how I was doing. Now, after 42 years, I still have the beautiful baby blanket she made for me when I was expecting my first baby. I think of Juanita whenever I look at baby pictures of my 2 daughters and now my 3 grandchildren snuggled in that same blanket. May God bless you, comfort you and bring you peace comfort.
Rhonda Thompson
December 21, 2020
