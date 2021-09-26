Judith Dawn Hoke Adams
Judi Hoke Adams, devoted wife, mother and grandmother of Lynchburg entered the presence of our Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Born in Norton, Va., she was the daughter of the late Eldridge "E" Gott Hoke Jr. and Carrie Elizabeth Greene Hoke. She was also preceded in death by her very special aunt, Opal Greene Scott, among many other beloved relatives.
She was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and Lynchburg College where she earned a degree in Sociology. She began her professional career at J.J. Fray Elementary School as a fourth grade teacher. From that point forward, teaching became a central focus in her life. She taught full-time until the birth of her son. Upon her return to the classroom, she served as a substitute teacher for Lynchburg City Schools, primarily at Linkhorne Middle School. She was a well respected and highly sought after substitute teacher due to her love for the students and her tremendous attention to detail. There were many times after her retirement that she was approached by former students who spoke of the impact she made on their lives.
Judi's life was defined by her love and loyalty to family and friends, her faith, her selfless commitment to others, and her dynamic personality. Judi thoroughly enjoyed a very close relationship with her son and they shared a remarkable, unconditional love. Her devotion to her family was unsurpassed. She was an active member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church where she displayed her love for the Lord through her time devoted to numerous projects and activities. Outside of her church, you could find Judi at yard sales, flea markets, etc. She also had a passion for interior design, which was reflected in her beautiful home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Earl Rice Adams and her son, David Earl Adams and his wife, Virginia. She was a devoted grandmother to her granddaughter, Caroline Elizabeth Adams and was very excited about the upcoming arrival of her second granddaughter. Judi would be thrilled to know that this child will be named in her honor and will bear her middle name, Aubrey Dawn Adams.
A private graveside service will be held at White's United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Marc D. Brown and the Rev. Janet D. Hawkins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Interfaith Outreach Association, 701 Clay St., Lynchburg, VA 24504.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 23-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.