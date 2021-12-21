Judith Ann Forest Brooks
September 17, 1949 - December 16, 2021
Mrs. Judith Ann Forest Brooks, age 72 of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Clemon Forest Sr. and Bernice Dennis Forest.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clemon Forest Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lee Brooks of the home; three children, Matthew Williamson "Billy" Brooks of the home, Lory Ann Brooks Speight (Dwayne) and Felicia Michelle Brooks, both of Winterville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Valencia Ann Speight of Greenville, N.C. and Thomas Henry Speight of Winterville, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Anthony Speight and Gabriel Joel Speight, both of Greenville, N.C.; three brothers, David Forest (Arnethia), Marvin "Ike" Forest, and Russell Forest (Deborah); three sisters-in-law, Mary Forest, Linda Brooks, and Marjorie Brooks; one brother-in-law, James Brooks; one aunt, Virginia "Tina" Adams; 22 nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment in Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie, Public viewing will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2021.