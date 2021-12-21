Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Ann Forest Brooks
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Judith Ann Forest Brooks

September 17, 1949 - December 16, 2021

Mrs. Judith Ann Forest Brooks, age 72 of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Clemon Forest Sr. and Bernice Dennis Forest.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clemon Forest Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lee Brooks of the home; three children, Matthew Williamson "Billy" Brooks of the home, Lory Ann Brooks Speight (Dwayne) and Felicia Michelle Brooks, both of Winterville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Valencia Ann Speight of Greenville, N.C. and Thomas Henry Speight of Winterville, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Anthony Speight and Gabriel Joel Speight, both of Greenville, N.C.; three brothers, David Forest (Arnethia), Marvin "Ike" Forest, and Russell Forest (Deborah); three sisters-in-law, Mary Forest, Linda Brooks, and Marjorie Brooks; one brother-in-law, James Brooks; one aunt, Virginia "Tina" Adams; 22 nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home Chapel in Brookneal with interment in Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie, Public viewing will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences and prayers to the Forest and Brooks family. I pray that God gives you peace and comfort as He receives our loving Judith. Blessings to you, Shirley
Shirley Barksdale-Hill
Family
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Judy( as we called her) worked together in nursing. She was always so kind and caring toward our patients. She was always so pleasant to work with. Praying for your comfort during this sad time
Lucille Jones: Pensacola FL.
Work
December 22, 2021
What a beautiful lady she was. Sorry to hear of your loss. I had the pleasure of meeting her when she worked at Lynchburg Nursing. May God keep you all in His loving care. Know that earth has no sorrow that HEAVEN cannot heal. God Bless your!
SHIRLEY M VENABLE
Work
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results