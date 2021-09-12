Judith H. Pouyan
Judith H. Pouyan, 75, went to be with her lord and savior, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. She was born March 18, 1946, to Mary Ann Hamlett and the late Garland Hamlett. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Morris Hamlett.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Carlton Brooks and his wife, Gwendolyn, Angela Curran and Jeff Seymore; grandchildren, Theodore Curran, Joshua Brooks, Jeremy Brooks, and Justin Brooks; a great-grandson, Alex Curran; her sister, Faye Wells; as well as a niece, nephews, and her devoted friends, Gigi Mullins and Janet Long.
Judith, retired from Kroger after 40 years of service and was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her dedication and loyalty to her family and friends.
No service will be held per Judith's request.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.