Judith Terry, 70, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at her residence.

Judith passion was giving her time to the homeless, Veteran's and humanity which gave her great joy to uplift those in need and she touch many people in her walk with God.

She is survived by her son, Danny Terry (Mary); granddaughter, Karlie Terry, all of Virginia Beach; her very special church family where she devoted her time and her faith to Lighthouse Community Fellowship and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memory service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at The Lighthouse Community Fellowship with Pastor Finny Mathew officiating, 1310 Church St., Lynchburg. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
The Lighthouse Community Fellowship
1310 Church St., Lynchburg, Virginia
