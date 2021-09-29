Menu
Judy "Hudie" Aughey
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Judy "Hudie" Aughey

Judith "Judy" Fleenor Aughey, 73, of Altavista, also known as "Hudie", passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born in Bedford, on December 27, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Fleenor and Maxine Miller Fleenor. Judy was a retired registered nurse from Virginia Baptist Hospital where she served in the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit and was a member of Penuel Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Aughey and his wife, Michele, of York, Pa., and Keith Aughey and his wife, Judy, of Amherst; one daughter, Beth Wilson and her fiancé, Darren, of Lynch Station; six grandchildren, Robin Price and husband, Connor, Jacob Aughey and his wife, Elaine, Samuel Aughey, Collin Aughey, Cameron Aughey and Anna Wilson; one brother, Mark Fleenor and his wife, Shelly, of Albuquerque, N.M. She is also survived by Jennifer Epps whom Judy considered a daughter and her husband, Patrick and their children, Christina, Hunter and Trystan; her sister-in-law, Jane Wagner, and a number of nieces and nephews.

A service celebrating her life and faith will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Penuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Carlton Gunter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Penuel Baptist Church, 2770 Wards Rd., Altavista, VA 24517.

To send condolences on line, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Penuel Baptist Church
2770 Wards Rd., Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
