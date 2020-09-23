Judy Donnell Bray
Judy Donnell Bray, 63, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late William Robert Bray Sr.
Born in Lynchburg, on October 20, 1956, she was a daughter of Frances Young and the late Sherwood Young Sr. Judy was a retired seamstress and attended Norwood Baptist Church.
She is survived by her four children, Patricia Evans and William of Madison Heights, Becky Young and Darrell of Evington, Billy Bray Jr. and Torri of Madison Heights, and Shannon Bray and Marqui of Lynchburg; five siblings, Wanda Jones and Bobby of Amherst, Bobby Young and Cathy of Lynchburg, Carol Shepard and Roger of Goode, Sherwood Young Jr. and Jean of Spout Springs, and Jean Pisanti of Lynchburg; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and a special niece and caretaker, Terri Markland.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Sam Stump officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Whiten Monelison Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you consider making donations for funeral expenses.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2020.