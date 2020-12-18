Pastor Jones , My prayers are with you and your family at this truly difficult time. May God bless you and your children and also your church family. Mrs. Judy will always be remembered by C.J. And myself as the beautiful, quiet lady with the pretty long hair but most of all we will remember how kind and thoughtful she was and how it didn´t matter to her how many kids showed up to camp without lunch or if you brought a friend because she knew those children wouldn´t go hungry Or be left out. My son C.J. And myself as well can honestly say that we were very blessed when we met you and Mrs. Jones. Some people can act like they care but the two of you always went the extra mile to make sure the kids and parents knew that you cared, and for that we will be forever grateful for the time we got to spend in your company. God Bless

LaShawn Hubbard Davis December 18, 2020