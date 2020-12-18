Judy Faye Davis Jones
A Proverbs 31:10-31 Who Can Find a Virtuous Woman? TRIBUTE
Judy Faye Davis Jones of Appomattox, Virginia won her last battle and ultimately her one year and nine month war with cancer on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 3:25 p.m. at her home in Appomattox surrounded by the platinum care and love of her husband and three daughters. More than a conqueror indeed through her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Judy was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on June 13, 1957 to Clayton Davis (a pastor), and Dora Carter. She was a proud graduate of E.C. Glass High School class of 1975, earned a degree in accounting from CVCC in 1978. Judy's work career included JCPenney, Virginia Baptist Hospital, and B & W while in high school. Judy worked at Central Virginia Training School. After marriage and children, she decided her full time job would be "raising up" her children. Later she became a licensed real estate agent when she determined the completion of her ultimate assignment of "training up" her children.
I met Judy in 1963 in Mrs. Moore's first grade class at R. S. Payne Elementary School. It was love at first sight! I clearly remember giving her my first "do you like me...yes or no note" in the second grade and having her check NO. She maintains that she has no recollection of the trauma caused by her rejection of my application to have this beautiful, golden brown girl with two long ponytails become my girlfriend.
My next opportunity to make her mine was at Dunbar Junior High where we were both 7th graders. Although I used a different approach, the end result was still NO! I was told, by amused onlookers that my letter had been torn up and left on the ground during recess. Over the years, when I related my story of rejection and heartbreak to my students at Appomattox High School, they always showed me their broken hearted teacher so much love and compassion. "That's so sad Mr. Jones!" Then I revealed that the same little first grade beauty and I had (at the time) been married 30 years. My entire class would always erupt with cheers. On December 13, 2020, Judy and I celebrated our 40-year anniversary before she transitioned to be with the Lord.
Judy's number one priority in life was to "raise up" her children to know, love, and serve God. She also encouraged them to value and pursue their education. Faith is a graduate of George Mason University and is now a professional photographer, communication specialist, and entrepreneur. Her annual Hill City Handmade event in Lynchburg has become a special fundraising event for the Jesus Center After School Program. The donations raised will be a long lasting tribute to her mother's legacy of being a champion for youth. Leigh-Ann is a proud Triple Hoo, having earned three degrees from the University of Virginia. She earned a B.S. in Kinesiology, a medical degree, and an MBA from the Darden School of Business. She is currently an Emergency Medicine physician, assistant professor in the medical school, author, and consultant. She is married to Dr. Cameron Webb (former White House Fellow, professor, director and future politician). Sommer graduated from Longwood University and has become a "teacher of teachers," and a gifted and anointed musician. She currently serves as an Innovation Coach for a Virginia school division. Judy truly accomplished what she set out to do in "raising up" her children!
Early in our marriage, Judy determined that we would need more financial stability, if "training up" our children would be her only job. She decided to become an entrepreneur and start a cleaning business. God provided us with our first business contract and A+J Cleaning and Lawn Care was born! Judy's faith and perseverance placed us on the road that moved us from poverty to middle class. She handled the "paperwork" and I did the "work" while completing my degree at Lynchburg College. Judy continued to bring more financial freedom to our family throughout the years. She even became a general contractor, and built the Jones' first two homes.
When I first started the Jesus Center of Refuge and Hope Church in Appomattox on Sunday, April 5, 1980, Judy and I were still single but prayer partners who became a pastor team when we married eight months later on December 13, 1980. As a pastor's wife, Judy was very uncomfortable with and never used the term "first lady" to describe her role. If anything, Judy was a "last lady" who was first to arrive for the work and the last to leave after the work was completed. She found great joy in taking on behind the scenes roles such as youth choir director, Sunday School teacher, women's ministry, financial advisor, after school tutor, cook, janitor, bus cleaner, and maintenance woman, painter, transporter of children, lunch maker for campers with no lunch and administrative duties. Judy provided wise counsel to countless people during her 40-year journey as a pastor's wife. She truly redefined what it means to be "first lady" and the fruit of her ministry will continue to impact our community for generations to come.
Judy or "JuJu" as she was fondly called by her grandchildren, shared a beautiful bond and deep love for Avery and Lennox. She always went the extra mile to stay connected with them, becoming a "frequent flyer" to Chicago, NYC, and other cities to be with them. The beautiful prayers, wisdom, love, encouragement, fond memories JuJu has poured into Avery and Lennox will forever hold a special place in their hearts.
Judy was predeceased by a miscarried child, and her father, Elder Clayton Davis. She is survived by her mother, Dora Carter Davis of Lynchburg, Va.; Loving husband of 40 years, Pastor Emeritus Alfred L. Jones III of Appomattox, Va. Three daughters, Faith Jones of Appomattox, Va., Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb, MD (Dr. Cameron Webb MD, JD) of Charlottesville Va., and Sommer Jones of Petersburg, Va. Her dearly loved grandchildren, Lennox and Avery Webb; five siblings, Filmore Davis (Lillian), of San Antonio, Texas; Langhorne Davis of Lynchburg, Va.; Sherman Davis of Virginia Beach, Va.; Landas Davis (Robin) of Roanoke, Va, and a cherished sister, Ruth Davis (Garry) of Lynchburg, Va.
Judy was always going to get her miracle or get her miracle! Receive her healing or receive her healing! Get her deliverance or get her deliverance! Win or Win!
Who Can Find a Virtuous Woman? I did. -Pastor Emeritus Alfred L. Jones III
Celebration of Life Service Information for Judy Faye Davis Jones
A public socially distanced walk through viewing will be held at the Jesus Center Church in Appomattox, Virginia on Saturday December 19, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. Due to the social distancing protocols the opportunity to view our virtuous woman will only be on this day.
Private Celebration of Life Service (By Invitation Only) at the Jesus Center Family Life Center with livestream available for viewing (http://JonesBroadcasting.com/judy-jones
)
In lieu of flowers, we are asking you to visit our website to see how you can honor Judy and our family. http://tiny.cc/judyfaydavisjones
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 18, 2020.