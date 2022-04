Julia Gilbert CarwileJulia Gilbert Carwile, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Whites United Methodist Church Cemetery.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.