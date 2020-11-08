Julia Cundiff Garbee
Julia Cundiff Garbee, 98, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Robert Percival Garbee Jr. for 69 years.
Born in Huddleston, Va., on April 26, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Willie Stone Cundiff and Mary Antholine Cundiff. She retired from General Electric Corp with 24 years of service, was a Stock Accumulator at Bradley Park and a Packaging Recorder at the former Carroll Avenue Plant. She also worked alongside her husband in the bus ministry at Hyland Heights Baptist Church where she was a charter member.
Most importantly, Mrs. Garbee was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and readily had a word on her tongue for Him each and every day. She became a stellar prayer warrior as she lost her ability to see and could not read the Bible for herself. Her absolute favorite things were listening to scripture, praying, hearing gospel music and being with her family.
She was predeceased by a son, Robert Stone Garbee; and three sisters, Edna Meeks, Irene Burton, and Ruby Elliott.
Julia is survived her children, M. Duane "Pogo" Garbee, Judith "Cookie" Garbee White (Gary), and Paul "Dickie" Edward Garbee (Deborah); grandchildren, Robert E. Garbee (Cherie), Nicholas Garbee White, Kimberly Garbee Shorr (Jeremy), Crystal G. Farley (Ben), and Emily K. Garbee; and great-grandchildren, H. Nichole Garbee, Jonah R. Garbee, Lila E. Shorr, and Lucy A. Adkins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with James H. Alley officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Memorial contributions can be made to Gideon's International at gideons.org
.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 8, 2020.