Julie Marie Geissler Greco
September 15, 1964 - April 3, 2022
Let Us Pause To Honor the Memory of Mrs. Julie Marie Geissler Greco
Mrs. Julie Marie Geissler Greco, age 57, of Madison, Indiana, entered this life on September 15, 1964 in Lynchburg, Virginia. She was the loving daughter of the late George Geissler and Diana Fettig Geissler. She was raised in Lynchburg and was a 1983 graduate of Brooksville High School. Julie went on and attended Central Virginia Community College and received a degree. She began a career in the legal field for several law firms. After 9/11, she started working in real estate for 12 years in Winston Salem, North Carolina. On August 23, 2003, Julie was united in marriage to Michael Greco in Winston Salem. She was blessed with two stepdaughters, Teresa and Tara. In 2018, Julie and Michael moved to Madison and she started working for the Division of Family and Children as an intake clerk. Julie was currently working for St. James Community in Scottsburg, Indiana as the manager. She was of the Messianic Jewish faith. Julie loved lighthouses, collecting antiques and unicorns, and making crafts. She enjoyed traveling, especially on the motorcycle with her husband. Julie died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:10 a.m. at the Norton King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Indiana.
A LOVING FAMILY
Julie will be missed by her loving husband, Michael Greco of Madison, Indiana; her mother, Diana Fettig Geissler of Lynchburg, Virginia; her stepdaughters, Teresa Nichole Greco-Smith and her husband, Travis of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Tara Rose Greco of Tampa, Florida; her stepgrandchildren, Royce Smith, Adelyn Greco-Elmore and Elijah Greco-Elmore; brother, Tim Geissler and his wife Chelsea of Charlotte, North Carolina; her sister, Anne Hovis and her husband Steve of Lynchburg, Virginia; her niece and nephews, Jacob Hovis, Olivia Geissler, and Tim Geissler Jr; her stepsister, Karen Brown and her husband, Matt of Raleigh, North Carolina; and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, George Geissler, her stepmother, Sally Geissler, and her brother, Joey Geissler.
FUNERAL CEREMONY
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at the Tharp Funeral Home and Cremation, 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg, Virginia. Interment will be held at a later date at the Virginia Memorial Park.
VISITATION
Friends may visit on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 2 until 3:30 p.m. at the Tharp Funeral Home and Cremation, 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg, Virginia.
MEMORIAL EXPRESSIONS
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jefferson County Animal Shelter and the Organization For Autism Research. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, remembrances and memorials can be left at www.morgan-nay.com
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 14, 2022.