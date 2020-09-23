Julie Winston Ivey
July 1, 1928 - September 15, 2020
Julia Winston Ivey, of Lynchburg, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the age of 92. She was the daughter of the late William Maitland Ivey and Julia Price Ivey.
She is survived by her cousins, Anthony Sargent (Kathleen) of Annandale, Virginia, John Sargent of Peekskill, New York, and Richard "Tom" Sargent, also of Peekskill.
Julia was a member of Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She had a wide variety of interests and was an accomplished pianist. Born and raised in Lynchburg, at the age of 18 Julia left to study piano. She studied with the famed Sascha Gorodnitzki of the Juilliard School, and later toured Europe. She played in music halls in Switzerland, Germany, and Belgium, where critics lauded her performances with phrases such as "admirable control of spontaneity and brilliance," "creative adaptation and spiritual penetration," "irresistible musical temperament," and "great musical intelligence."
Despite her incredible talent, playing professionally did not interest Julia. She preferred to teach, and teach she did for many years, at the Shipley School and the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She taught countless young musicians, with her own inimitable style. Julia taught her students to play the piano, but she took them far beyond that as well, and helped them find a world filled with remarkable composers and thrilling performances. She encouraged, rather than insisted, and built relationships that lasted her lifetime. Over the years she kept in touch with too many of her former apprentices to count, and they with her, and she talked about them all the time.
Julia also loved animals, and in addition to caring for numerous pets of her own, she was a great supporter of animal related charities for her entire life. Donations in her memory might be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society, of which she was strong supporter.
Julia's family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff of Senior Independence Home Health and Hospice, who took wonderful care of Julia in her last years.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Presbyterian Cemetery with the Pastor Mike Palombo officiating.
