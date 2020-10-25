Menu
June Anderson Jakobowski
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
June Anderson Jakobowski

June Anderson Jakobowski, 89, of Forest, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert Jakobowski.

Born in Schenectady, N.Y., on February 4, 1931, she was a daughter of the late William Anderson and Sarah Anderson. She retired from Babcock and Wilcox with 18 years of service, was a founding member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and volunteered at Thomas Jefferson's Popular Forest for 25 years.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two siblings, William Anderson, Jr. and Elizabeth Murray.

She is survived by her children, Julia Bryan and her husband, Stephen of Forest, Loretta Bumgarner of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Robert Jakobowski Jr., and his wife, Carolyn of Lewisville, N.C.; her grandchildren, Heather and B.J. Poindexter, Beccie Spencer, Ian Bumgarner, Carrie and Colin Bergeson, Ben, Andrew, and Carlee Jakobowski; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Madelyn Poindexter and Emmett Bergeson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Thomas Jefferson's Popular Forest.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
