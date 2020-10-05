June Elizabeth Sumner Galloway
January 3, 1930 - October 2, 2020
June Elizabeth Sumner "Granny" Galloway, 90, of Sandston, Va., left peacefully from home and was welcomed into heaven on Friday, October 2, 2020, after a brief decline. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Hill Sumner Jr. and Annie Mamie Johnson; her husband of 43 years, Pat Everett Galloway; granddaughter, Angela June Galloway; and all nine of her siblings.
Surviving are her children, Easter Galloway of Sandston, Va., and Joseph Everett Galloway (Geri) of Swansea, S.C.; grandchildren, Leonn Everett Galloway of Gaston, S.C., and Lori B. Greene, Ray Baughman; and six great-grandchildren whom she enjoyed visiting with in South Carolina. June was loved by her many nieces, nephews, friends, and her church members.
She especially loved hugs. June enjoyed having any kind of fun like Red Hat Lady outings, bus trips, playing BINGO, and just spending time with friends, both new and old. June loved watching backyard birds, growing flowers of any variety, eating out, and dressing pretty every day. She unofficially "adopted" her special family members, Janet West, Cynthia Cacek, Nelson and Joan Riggle, Bob and Debbie Bowie, Shirley Hughes, Rocky and Cindy Hudson, and Lucy.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231, where a celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice, Va. at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sandston Baptist Church. Online condolences may be left at www. nelsenrichmond.com
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231
Published by The News & Advance from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.