June Logwood Hackett
January 16, 1943 - January 8, 2022
June Logwood Hackett, 78, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was the wife of Joe Cecil Hackett for 61 years.
Born in Lynchburg on January 16, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Logwood and Alma Logwood Hitchman and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean Hudnall and a brother, Jerry Logwood. She was retired from Central Virginia Training School.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Dana Hackett, Dawn Hackett-Craig (Randy); two grandchildren, Eric Hudnall (Shauna), Nicole Hackett-Wright (Graydon Plogger); a great grandson, Wesley Tye Plogger; and many nieces, nephews and special friends
She is also survived by her siblings, Tom Logwood (Mary), Linda Delano, Dan Logwood, Penny Riley, Rita Abbott (Johnny), Jack Hitchman (Jackie), Pete Hitchman, and Linda Hesson (Benny).
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Sam Stump with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road and other times at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Centra Hospice.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.