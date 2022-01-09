Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Logwood Hackett
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
June Logwood Hackett

January 16, 1943 - January 8, 2022

June Logwood Hackett, 78, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was the wife of Joe Cecil Hackett for 61 years.

Born in Lynchburg on January 16, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Logwood and Alma Logwood Hitchman and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean Hudnall and a brother, Jerry Logwood. She was retired from Central Virginia Training School.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Dana Hackett, Dawn Hackett-Craig (Randy); two grandchildren, Eric Hudnall (Shauna), Nicole Hackett-Wright (Graydon Plogger); a great grandson, Wesley Tye Plogger; and many nieces, nephews and special friends

She is also survived by her siblings, Tom Logwood (Mary), Linda Delano, Dan Logwood, Penny Riley, Rita Abbott (Johnny), Jack Hitchman (Jackie), Pete Hitchman, and Linda Hesson (Benny).

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Sam Stump with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road and other times at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Centra Hospice.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Prayers, thoughts and love are with Uncle Joe and family. ~Matt, Debbie and Matthew Torrence ~Frances Hackett
Debbie Torrence
January 11, 2022
I know Rita and Penny well. I am sorry for your families loss!
Doris Wilkerson
January 9, 2022
Joe and family, I´m so sorry to hear that June passed. I am honored and blessed to have known her. She never failed to make me smile. I truly admired her candidness and wittiness. Please accept my sincerest condolences.
Tammy Hall
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results