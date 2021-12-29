June-Marie Anderson
June 6, 1931 - December 27, 2021
June-Marie Anderson, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021. We rejoice knowing she will be reunited with her late husband of 59 years, Jack E. Anderson.
June-Marie was born in Caribou, Maine, on June 6, 1931, to the late Luman Charles and Christina Hunter Mushrall. The eldest of five children, she was preceded in death by sisters, Marlene Confer and Janet Parady and brother, Thomas Mushrall. She is survived by her sister, Luanne Benedict of Holly Springs, N.C.
June-Marie was the proud mother of two children, Michael J. Anderson of Mineral, Virginia, and Christine Anderson Romano of Roanoke, Virginia; along with her four grandchildren, Brett Anderson, Trey Anderson, Brooke Hunter Golden and Sean Romano.
June-Marie's interests were many. She enjoyed her job at Babcock and Wilcox until retirement after 35+ years. She travelled extensively but most enjoyed the time spent travelling in her motor home. She loved to knit and do needlepoint. Everyone in the family will always have knitted stocking caps and handmade needlepoint pictures to remember her by. Her greatest passion, by far, was her love of reading. Her family and friends were always in awe of her ability to read 3-4 books at a time and somehow manage to keep the characters straight. A trip to the library was like a trip to the candy store as she checked out her usual 12-15 books per trip.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to your local library.
A special thank you to Anne Scarletto who has been a great friend to June-Marie and our entire family. We would also like to express our appreciation for the kind people at Westminster Hospice who were instrumental in comforting our family throughout this process.
A graveside service will be held at Virginia Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Friday December 31, 2021, with the Rev. Dan G. Mason officiating.
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
Diuguid Wiggington Road Chapel
811 Wiggington Road
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 29, 2021.