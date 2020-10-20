June Tolley Haas
June Tolley Haas, 92, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Channing Haas Sr. for over 65 years.
June was born in Lynchburg on September 22, 1928. A daughter of the late John Wyatt Tolley, Sr. and Sarah (Sadie) Sale Tolley. June was retired as a bank teller with Central Fidelity Bank and was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church.
June is survived by her children; R. Channing Haas Jr., (Lori) of Richmond, Valerie H. Pillow (Mark) of Red House, and Tracy H. Munn (Gregg) of Jacksonville, Fla., eight grandchildren; Joseph Cartrett (Lora), William C. Cartrett, Gregg Munn Jr., Geoff Munn, Emily Haas, Wyatt Haas, Townley Haas, and Martin Pillow; and one great grandchild, Otis Barrett Cartrett.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by one daughter Maureen H. Cartrett.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private memorial service on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Timberlake Methodist Church at 11 am. Another service for June will be held at a later date.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
