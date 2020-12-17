Menu
Kahlil Marquis Jones
1995 - 2020
BORN
1995
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Kahlil Marquis Jones

August 29, 1995 - December 11, 2020

Kahlil Marquis Jones, age 25, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1995, to Lavinia Arva' Slayton and Quentin Demea Jones.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Louis McAuthor Slayton and grandmother, Gwendolyn Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Averi Elsie Dabney of Lynchburg; his mother, Lavinia Arva' Slayton (Caroll C. Hall) of Nathalie; his father, Quentin Demea Jones of Colorado; grandmother, Loretta Calloway Epperson (Lavell) of Clover; grandfather, Donny Jones Sr. (Teresa) of East Pointe, Ga.; sister, Khyla Monet Jones of Nathalie; one brother, Kahmal Martisse Jones of Nathalie; two aunts, Felicia Scott of Portsmouth, and Ashley Epperson of Woodbridge; three uncles, Louis Leander Slayton of Concord, Donny Jones Jr. of East Pointe, Ga., and Carlton Jones (Shalon) of East Pointe, Ga.; devoted great aunt, Elizamae Isaacs of Long Island; special friend, China Williams of Lynchburg; daughter's mother and friend, De'Bryn Dabney of Lynchburg; and a host of cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery in Altavista. Public viewing will begin on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Dec
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church Cemetery
Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I will always remember u... long nights making raps Performing dancing and most of all laughing... I will never forget u kiddo!!!! Trap in heaven "trap lil"!!!
Kimmora Boyd
December 17, 2020
It is with a sad heart that I send my Condolences to the family and close friends of Mr. Kahlil Jones, or anyone that has met him for that matter (he was very special and a light to anyone he met)....I had the pleasure of meeting him a few years back and was his manager at Zaxbys in Forest. We made the best of it!! But Kahlil was definitely a shining star and a bright spirit throughout the workplace...even made Employee of the month several times! He would always speak kindness towards others and encourage them! He was definitely a team player! His compassion for his mom is what most of conversations were and you could tell he really loved his mom! He always talked about preparing a place for her or making sure she was "good"....all I can say now is Kahlil is up in heaven now preparing a place for her to join him when that time comes! We miss you Kahlil and I'm very honored to have met you! Continued prayers for you all and for his babygirl!
Saudia Wade
Coworker
December 17, 2020
Sending Love
Mary King
December 16, 2020
