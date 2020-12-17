Kahlil Marquis Jones
August 29, 1995 - December 11, 2020
Kahlil Marquis Jones, age 25, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1995, to Lavinia Arva' Slayton and Quentin Demea Jones.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Louis McAuthor Slayton and grandmother, Gwendolyn Jones.
He is survived by his daughter, Averi Elsie Dabney of Lynchburg; his mother, Lavinia Arva' Slayton (Caroll C. Hall) of Nathalie; his father, Quentin Demea Jones of Colorado; grandmother, Loretta Calloway Epperson (Lavell) of Clover; grandfather, Donny Jones Sr. (Teresa) of East Pointe, Ga.; sister, Khyla Monet Jones of Nathalie; one brother, Kahmal Martisse Jones of Nathalie; two aunts, Felicia Scott of Portsmouth, and Ashley Epperson of Woodbridge; three uncles, Louis Leander Slayton of Concord, Donny Jones Jr. of East Pointe, Ga., and Carlton Jones (Shalon) of East Pointe, Ga.; devoted great aunt, Elizamae Isaacs of Long Island; special friend, China Williams of Lynchburg; daughter's mother and friend, De'Bryn Dabney of Lynchburg; and a host of cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church Cemetery in Altavista. Public viewing will begin on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
