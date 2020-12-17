It is with a sad heart that I send my Condolences to the family and close friends of Mr. Kahlil Jones, or anyone that has met him for that matter (he was very special and a light to anyone he met)....I had the pleasure of meeting him a few years back and was his manager at Zaxbys in Forest. We made the best of it!! But Kahlil was definitely a shining star and a bright spirit throughout the workplace...even made Employee of the month several times! He would always speak kindness towards others and encourage them! He was definitely a team player! His compassion for his mom is what most of conversations were and you could tell he really loved his mom! He always talked about preparing a place for her or making sure she was "good"....all I can say now is Kahlil is up in heaven now preparing a place for her to join him when that time comes! We miss you Kahlil and I'm very honored to have met you! Continued prayers for you all and for his babygirl!

Saudia Wade Coworker December 17, 2020