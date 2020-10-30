Menu
Karen Gail Bennett
Karen Gail Bennett, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Born in Covington on May 10, 1947, she was a daughter of the late William and Lucy Pyle Bennett.

She is survived by a sister, Wilma McFaden and her husband, Joseph; a nephew, David J. Pearson III and his wife, Marcy; two nieces, Kaela Mae Sullivan and Cassandra Pearson.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, by the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Putt

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
