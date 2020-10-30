Karen Gail Bennett
Karen Gail Bennett, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Born in Covington on May 10, 1947, she was a daughter of the late William and Lucy Pyle Bennett.
She is survived by a sister, Wilma McFaden and her husband, Joseph; a nephew, David J. Pearson III and his wife, Marcy; two nieces, Kaela Mae Sullivan and Cassandra Pearson.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, by the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Putt
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 30, 2020.