Karen Lynn Hartless
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Karen Lynn Hartless

Karen Lynn Hartless, 53, of Lynchburg passed away at Lynchburg General on Monday, June 14, 2021.

She was born on March 14, 1968, to her parents, Joseph and Janet Makowsky Jr. in Boonton, N.J.

Karen lived much of her youth in Fairfax, Va., and later attended and graduated from Radford University. While at Radford she met her husband, Robert Hartless.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, daughter, Reilly Hartless, and son, Ethan Hartless; granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn; her parents, Joseph and Janet Makowsky Jr.; sister, Debi Reed and husband, Terry Reed, sister, Kelly Watson and husband, Ron Watson; five nieces and two nephews, Danielle, Caitlin, Emily, Andrew, Michael, Carly and Olivia.

Visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. Pastor Ben Moore, of Timberlake Christian Church, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pearson Cancer Center Cancer Care, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, Va., 24501 Attn: Molly Creamer at 434-200-5925.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Karen´s passing. I wish I could attend her funeral today but I am in NY for my Dads Celebration of Life. Karen and I had so many fun and special times when our children were little. She was such a sweet and giving person who will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with Rob, Reilley, Ethan and all her family and friends. RIP Karen
Terry Brame
Friend
June 19, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Karen's passing. I was a Lil Sis with Karen at Radford and ran into her occasionally when I was still living in Lynchburg. Sending prayers and hugs to the family. Please let me know if there is anything I can help with.
Lisa Boris Madden
Friend
June 17, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the death of your Daughter, Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt & Friend: Karen. Your family will be in our prayers. God bless.
Edna & Glenn Miller
Other
June 17, 2021
Michele Liska
Family
June 17, 2021
Michele Liska
Family
June 17, 2021
Michele Liska
Family
June 17, 2021
This Angel received her heavenly wings, way too soon. A beautiful soul inside and out. Rest now Karen.
Michele Liska
Family
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers for the family
Jeffrey Holmes
June 17, 2021
