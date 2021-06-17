Karen Lynn Hartless
Karen Lynn Hartless, 53, of Lynchburg passed away at Lynchburg General on Monday, June 14, 2021.
She was born on March 14, 1968, to her parents, Joseph and Janet Makowsky Jr. in Boonton, N.J.
Karen lived much of her youth in Fairfax, Va., and later attended and graduated from Radford University. While at Radford she met her husband, Robert Hartless.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two children, daughter, Reilly Hartless, and son, Ethan Hartless; granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn; her parents, Joseph and Janet Makowsky Jr.; sister, Debi Reed and husband, Terry Reed, sister, Kelly Watson and husband, Ron Watson; five nieces and two nephews, Danielle, Caitlin, Emily, Andrew, Michael, Carly and Olivia.
Visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. Pastor Ben Moore, of Timberlake Christian Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pearson Cancer Center Cancer Care, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, Va., 24501 Attn: Molly Creamer at 434-200-5925.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 17, 2021.