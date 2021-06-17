I was so sorry to hear of Karen´s passing. I wish I could attend her funeral today but I am in NY for my Dads Celebration of Life. Karen and I had so many fun and special times when our children were little. She was such a sweet and giving person who will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with Rob, Reilley, Ethan and all her family and friends. RIP Karen

Terry Brame Friend June 19, 2021