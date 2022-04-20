Menu
Katherine Ann Perry Wilmer
1936 - 2022
Send Flowers
Katherine Ann Perry Wilmer

Katherine Ann Perry Wilmer, 85, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on October 28, 1936, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Bruce Perry, Sr. and Nellie L. Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grover L. Wilmer; brothers, Robert D. Perry and Bruce Perry Jr.; and a sister, Mabel P. Hudson.

Katherine was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her husband and children. She loved to cook and always helped others whenever she could. In her younger years, she was a member of Rivermont Avenue Baptist Church and carried a strong faith throughout her life. She was an active resident of The Elms of Lynchburg and enjoyed the activities, parties, the staff and she made many friends there.

She is survived by her sons, Glenn E. Wilmer and his wife, Lisa, and Carlton L. Wilmer; grandson, Christopher B. Wilmer and his wife, Ellen; great-granddaughter, Morgan K. Wilmer; and one sister, Patricia P. Page and her husband, Glenwood.

A graveside service will be conducted at Amherst Cemetery on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Pastor Douglas Turner officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 20, 2022.
