Kathleen Doyle Wilkerson
November 11, 1930 - November 22, 2020
Kathleen Doyle Wilkerson, 90, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Born in Liverpool, England, November 11, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Doyle. She was the widow of Lloyd Thomas Wilkerson they having been married for fifty-one years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Kevin Doyle, Brian Doyle, Michael Doyle, Josie Maitland.
She was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church since 1965 where she was a member of the Ladies of Charity and was a thirty-plus volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Allana W. Torrence and spouse, Andy of Rustburg, Paul N. Wilkerson and spouse, Julie of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Allen J. Wilkerson and spouse, Collene of Lynchburg, Larry T. Wilkerson and spouse, Laura of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Susan W. Cadman and spouse, Timothy of Berwick, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Amanda Thompson and spouse, Michael, Kirk Torrance and spouse, Victoria, Kevin Doyle Wilkerson, Kristina Andress and spouse, Ryan, Andrew Wilkerson, Alex Wilkerson and spouse, Amber, Tyler Cadman, Aaron Cadman; and seven great-grandchildren, Anna Thompson, Claire Thompson, Brianna Torrence, Chase, Eli, and Ava Andress, and Luke Wikerson. Also survived by her sister, Eilene Gaskill of England.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Holy Cross Catholic Church by the Rev. Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to Lynchburg Daily Bread, Meals on Wheels or Centra Hospice.
Memories and thoughts may be shared at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.