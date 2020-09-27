Kathleen Flynn Lindsey
Kathleen Flynn Lindsey, 72, of Madison Heights went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Kathy was born in Detroit, Michigan, April 28, 1948, to the late Francis Flynn and Mary Judith O'Brien Flynn. She was an avid reader of mystery novels, a dedicated member of Temple Baptist Church in Madison Heights for many years, and an accomplished public servant until her retirement. If, however, you asked Kathy what her biggest accomplishments were, she would say her family. Kathy was extraordinarily generous, encouraging and worried for others and their safety. She often said that worrying must be her love language because it is what she did best. The legacy of her love will live on in her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Leonard Flynn.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Lindsey; two daughters, Rebecca Dunivan and husband Terry of Madison Heights and Sharon Hise and husband Johnny of Lynchburg; one brother, Dennis Flynn of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Andrew Hise (Megan) of Goldsboro, N.C., David Hise (Ashton) and Brandon Dunivan (Allyson) both of Lynchburg, Sarah Douglas (Luke) of Mesa, Arizona and Joshua Dunivan (Jamie) of Ft. Campbell, K.Y.; one great- grandson, Ezra Hise; and her fur baby Riley.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church with Pastor J.D. Surbaugh officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Temple Baptist Church.
The family requests memorial contributions in her memory be made to Temple Baptist Church, 4465 S. Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, VA 24572 or to the church her grandson pastors, New Hope Fiend Church, 4451 US 70 E, Goldsboro, NC 27534.
