Kathleen Moran "Frances" McCarthy
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Kathleen "Frances" Moran McCarthy

Kathleen "Frances" Moran McCarthy, born on May 6, 1933 in Covington, Va. to Clara Belle Palmateer Moran and John Glenn Moran, peacefully passed away September 18, 2021. She was a wonderful daughter, a compassionate and faithful wife to husband, Bill, a great mother to Glenn and Mack, a proud and doting grandmother of Katie, a caring neighbor, a loving friend to so many, and the friendliest grocery clerk ever for 36 years.

Frances is survived by son, Mack (Jean); granddaughter, Katie; and sister, Nancy Claybrook.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. McCarthy Jr.; son, Glenn Allyn McCarthy; brother, Melvin Moran; brother, Glenn Moran; and sister, Helen Nicely. Frances was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lynchburg, Va.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, Va. *Masks and social distancing are mandatory for all in attendance, per wishes of the deceased. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances' name to the Holy Cross Catholic Church or the Bedford Hospice House.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I am saddened to hear of Frances´s passing. She was so personable and a wonderful friend to my mother. I send my deepest condolences for your loss.
Mary Sue Wine France
Friend
September 20, 2021
Even though I never met your Mom in person, your loyalty and support as a friend is the true testament of the beautiful and loving Mother she was! Thankful for her for raising such a great friend. Love you brother!
Jeff & Kathy
Friend
September 20, 2021
