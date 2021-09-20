Kathleen "Frances" Moran McCarthy
Kathleen "Frances" Moran McCarthy, born on May 6, 1933 in Covington, Va. to Clara Belle Palmateer Moran and John Glenn Moran, peacefully passed away September 18, 2021. She was a wonderful daughter, a compassionate and faithful wife to husband, Bill, a great mother to Glenn and Mack, a proud and doting grandmother of Katie, a caring neighbor, a loving friend to so many, and the friendliest grocery clerk ever for 36 years.
Frances is survived by son, Mack (Jean); granddaughter, Katie; and sister, Nancy Claybrook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William L. McCarthy Jr.; son, Glenn Allyn McCarthy; brother, Melvin Moran; brother, Glenn Moran; and sister, Helen Nicely. Frances was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lynchburg, Va.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, Va. *Masks and social distancing are mandatory for all in attendance, per wishes of the deceased. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frances' name to the Holy Cross Catholic Church or the Bedford Hospice House.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 20, 2021.