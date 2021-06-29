Kathleen Agnes Folderauer O'Roark
Kathleen "Kathy" Agnes O'Roark, 74, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away peacefully at home on the morning of June 26, 2021. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, prayer warrior and was known for her sweet spirit.
Kathy was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on January 9, 1947, the first daughter of the late Howard and Catherine (nee Rebbert) Folderauer. She was a graduate of Towson Catholic High School. She was married to James D. Mahan of Taylorville, Illinois, from 1970 until his death in July 2002. She was blessed in finding love again with Timothy O'Roark. They were married from December 2012 until she was called home.
Kathy was a true servant of her Savior. She was faithful in prayer, Bible study and service to her church. Even after suffering a major stroke in 2016, she could be found greeting people for church activities, always being an encouragement to others. She loved to cook, bake and spend time with her family. In her earlier years, she often loved to paint. Kathy had a witty sense of humor and could always be counted on for a funny one-liner. She was a woman of few words, but the words she spoke were always filled with love, compassion and care. Tweedles, as she was affectionately known by her husband Tim, had a twinkle in her eyes and a beautiful soul.
Kathy worked as a teacher's aide at Ocean City Elementary School in Ocean City, Maryland, for many years before relocating to Virginia in 1994. She worked alongside her first husband at Patrick Henry Boys Home in Brookneal, Virginia and was also the Assistant Activities Director at Heritage Green Assisted Living. She loved working with children and the elderly, often volunteering her time to visit local nursing homes.
Kathy is survived by her beloved husband, Timothy O'Roark; as well as four siblings, Howard Folderauer Jr. of Milford, Conn., Michael Folderauer of York, Pa., Richard Folderauer of Parkville, Md., and Lois Dumas of New Freedom, Pa. She is also survived by her two daughters, Antrace (Tracey) Young and her husband, Stephen, of Lynchburg, Va., and Saundra (Sandy) Cleveland and her husband, James, of Forest, Va.; one stepson, Timothy O'Roark and his wife, Kathie, of Rixeyville, Va.; as well as two grandchildren, Jacob Young and Leah Nast and her husband, Stephen, of Lynchburg, Va.; three step-grandchildren, Hendrix and Aquarius Fuchs and Julie O'Roark; and two great-grandchildren, Adeliene Nast and soon to be Baby J.
A viewing and visitation with the family will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with a memorial service following at 12 noon. Both the visitation and service will be held at Heritage Baptist Church Chapel, 219 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va. The Chapel is located across the street from Tharp Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Allow the Children. Kathy was a faithful supporter of the Allow the Children ministry, helping multiple underprivileged children in Nepal. Kathy even traveled to Nepal with the organization to meet some of the children she sponsored. Donations can be made at http://www.allowthechildren.org
. Their mailing address is Allow the Children Ministries, 20883 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 29, 2021.