Kathryn Bragg Graybill
Kathryn Bragg Graybill, 75, of Lynchburg, Va., died peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Roger Graybill for 38 years.
Born January 3, 1946 in Richmond, Va., Kathryn was a daughter of the late Gordon Hugh and Margaret Wirt Bragg of Appomattox, Va.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Gordon Smith and daughter-in-law, Kristin; a sister, Margaret Ann Swisher and brother-in-law, John; a sister, Patty Branch and brother-in-law, Sam; three grandchildren who she cherished with all her heart, Nathan, Ryan, and Owen Smith; a sister-in-law, Josephine Wells whom she thought of and called her "sis"; a brother-in-law, Kevin Tucker; a brother-in-law, Jeff Tucker; and her extensive family at the law firm of Caskie & Frost where she had worked as a paralegal for over 47 years.
Kathy would travel as often as possible to see her grand babies in California, and her love of the water had her traveling often to Nags Head, Virginia Beach, and her home away from home near Deltaville, Virginia.
Kathy was a devoted, caring, and loving wife to her husband Roger, and loved her family, her work family, and friends dearly. She was always cheerful, happy, caring, and always a "glass half full" person who will be greatly missed by us all.
The family would like to thank Centra Hospice for their loving care during her illness.
The family will receive friends starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory. Following this at 7 p.m. there will be a celebration of Kathryn's life at the Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory's chapel with Rev. Duane Gregory.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, The Blue Ridge Pregnancy center, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
,
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family, (434) 237-9424. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2021.