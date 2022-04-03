Kathryn Pugh Slater
Kathryn Pugh Slater, 92, of Madison Heights, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Noah's Landing in Goode. Born on August 1, 1929, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late John Reginald Pugh Sr. and Pearl Templeton Pugh. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Richard "Dick" P. Slater Sr.; two brothers, John Reginald Pugh Jr. and Patrick Shannon Pugh; sister, Doris Pugh Ward; and daughter-in-law, Sherry Godsey Slater.
Kat graduated from E.C Glass High School and shortly after married the love of her life, Dick, on November 15, 1947. She worked for Mead Corporation briefly before starting her family. Kat loved to paint and she learned from local artists Jen Ayers and Dick Frisbee who really helped her nurture and discover her talents. Her children will cherish the many beautiful watercolors that are displayed in their homes. Kat and Dick enjoyed vacationing to South Myrtle Beach and traveling across the United States to Alaska and Canada in their motor home. Her Aunt and best friend, Ruby Templeton Novak, who also preceded her in death, took many of these trips with them. She truly loved her family, home and kitties.
She is survived by her children, Carole Slater Hudnall (Paul), Nancy Slater McConville (Robert), and Richard Paul Slater Jr.; granddaughters Lindsay Hudnall Burch (Jonathan) and Kristina Lynn Rickman; several nieces and nephews; and her very special friend, Kim Sherburne.
The family would like to thank Centra Health Ortho Unit and Noah's Landing for the loving care and compassion shown to Kat. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Kat's name to The Humane Society of Amherst, 318 Shelter Lane, Amherst, VA 24521, or a charity of your choice
. Services will be private.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.