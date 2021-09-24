Menu
Kathryn Bennett Stanley
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Kathryn Bennett Stanley

Kathryn Bennett Stanley, 32, was born January 9, 1989, to parents Bill Stanley and Donna Cox (Rutledge) in Lynchburg, Virginia. She graduated from Louisa County High school in 2007.

Katie passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She is survived by her five-year-old son Colt William Anderson who was the light of her life, her little man. Katie's laugh was infectious and freely given. She loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs and horses. She is survived by her father and mother; grandmother, Dorothy Kuhn (Farrar), step-father, Andy Cox; sister, Carman Henderson (Hunter), and brother, Will Hunter.

Katie's Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home at 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a GoFundMe account for her son Colt @ gofundme.com/f/colt-needs-his-village.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was sorry to hear of the loss of your daughter. Prayers go out to the family and her son.
Neville Franklin Turner
Other
September 25, 2021
Saddened to hear about Katiebug. If you need us let us know We love you Billbo and are keeping you and the family in our thoughts and prayers
Steve and Crickett Wingfield
September 25, 2021
Katie was a very special and caring person. We knew Katie because she volunteered for the Lynchburg Humane Society fostering helpless young kittens. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.
Lynchburg Humane Society
September 24, 2021
Our love and prayers are with you!
Roy and sally
September 24, 2021
Katie Cody and colt used to be customers of mine and more like extended family I want to offer my condolences to the family Katie bug you fly high now and Rest In Peace you were such a good friend! You will be missed!!
Bridgette
Friend
September 24, 2021
