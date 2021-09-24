Kathryn Bennett Stanley
Kathryn Bennett Stanley, 32, was born January 9, 1989, to parents Bill Stanley and Donna Cox (Rutledge) in Lynchburg, Virginia. She graduated from Louisa County High school in 2007.
Katie passed away in a car accident on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She is survived by her five-year-old son Colt William Anderson who was the light of her life, her little man. Katie's laugh was infectious and freely given. She loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs and horses. She is survived by her father and mother; grandmother, Dorothy Kuhn (Farrar), step-father, Andy Cox; sister, Carman Henderson (Hunter), and brother, Will Hunter.
Katie's Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home at 220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a GoFundMe account for her son Colt @ gofundme.com/f/colt-needs-his-village
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 24, 2021.