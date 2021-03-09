Menu
Kathy Cox Harris
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Kathy Cox Harris

Kathleen Cox Harris "Kathy", devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Born in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Walter Richard Cox and Rachel Wilson Cox Dove and was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Cox.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Duval "Mike" Harris; a son, Justin Harris and his wife, Jennifer; two grandchildren, Jacob and Madelyn Harris; a brother, Glenn Thomas Cox and wife, Tina; a sister, Charlotte Cox; sister-in-law, Dottie Cox, many nieces, nephews, and very close friends.

Kathy was a faithful and active member of Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene; retired from Lynchburg Public Schools.

A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by Pastor Stephen Willis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LFCN Serve Both Campaign, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
5196 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike and family, So sorry to hear of Kathy's death. I've known her since Junior High School. Virtual hugs and prayers to all of you.
Kathy "Bunch" Englund
March 11, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. May God give you comfort and healing in this difficult time. Remembering you in our prayers, DIANNE and WILEY NASH
Dianne Nash
March 11, 2021
Justin and Mike: My prayers are with you.
JD Barringer
March 10, 2021
Mike, I am heartbroken to hear about my sweet student and friend, Kathy. Sending hugs and prayers to you and your family.
Nancy Johnson
March 9, 2021
Mike , I am so sorry about Kathy y´all were great neighbors all ways there when we needed you. You are in my prayers.
Sue Wooldridge Roberson
March 9, 2021
Mike so sorry to hear of your loss bud need anything let me know
Robert hicks.
March 9, 2021
