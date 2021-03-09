Kathy Cox Harris
Kathleen Cox Harris "Kathy", devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Born in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Walter Richard Cox and Rachel Wilson Cox Dove and was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Cox.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Duval "Mike" Harris; a son, Justin Harris and his wife, Jennifer; two grandchildren, Jacob and Madelyn Harris; a brother, Glenn Thomas Cox and wife, Tina; a sister, Charlotte Cox; sister-in-law, Dottie Cox, many nieces, nephews, and very close friends.
Kathy was a faithful and active member of Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene; retired from Lynchburg Public Schools.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by Pastor Stephen Willis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LFCN Serve Both Campaign, 1737 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 9, 2021.