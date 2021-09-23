Kay Totty
Kay Woody Totty, 78, of Anderson Highway, Gladstone, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was the loving wife of Herbert Wayne Totty Sr.
Born in Lynchburg, January 24, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Childress and Herman Rossenthromb Woody. Kay was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She worked as a seamstress at Courtland Manufacturing for over 40 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Janet Totty Rawes and husband, Stan of Appomattox, Angie Murphy and Lee Beard of Buckingham, Freda Cothran of Appomattox; one brother, C.D. Woody of Rustburg; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Bryant; two brothers, Maynard Woody and Harry Woody; and her son-in-law, Robert "Bo" Cothran.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence of and the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Stan Rawes.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2021.