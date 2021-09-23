Menu
Kay Totty
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Kay Totty

Kay Woody Totty, 78, of Anderson Highway, Gladstone, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was the loving wife of Herbert Wayne Totty Sr.

Born in Lynchburg, January 24, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Virginia Childress and Herman Rossenthromb Woody. Kay was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She worked as a seamstress at Courtland Manufacturing for over 40 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Janet Totty Rawes and husband, Stan of Appomattox, Angie Murphy and Lee Beard of Buckingham, Freda Cothran of Appomattox; one brother, C.D. Woody of Rustburg; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Bryant; two brothers, Maynard Woody and Harry Woody; and her son-in-law, Robert "Bo" Cothran.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence of and the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Stan Rawes.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Sep
24
Funeral service
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
21 Entries
Our deepest sympathies are with you and your family at this time. May you find comfort in the Lord.
Clarence and Sharon White
Kathy and Robbie Watkins
Katherine Watkins
Friend
September 26, 2021
Very sorry for your loss
Rita Hudson
Acquaintance
September 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathies are with this family. We didn't know you, but you sounded as though you were a very lovely lady. I am sure your family have a hole in their hearts at losing you. Love and prayers.
Ben and Cheryl Horsley
September 25, 2021
A amazing women! She will be missed by so many. My thoughts and prayers for the family with love!
Christy Cyrus
Family
September 24, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. With Sympathy, Kitty Farris
Farris Kitty
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Kay will truly be missed. Hold onto all the memories you shared. I am sorry that I will not be able to be at the funeral today, since I have to work, but I want the family to know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs your way!
Becky McCormick
Friend
September 24, 2021
Herbert, So sorry to read about Kay. We no longer live in the area but wanted to let you know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda Guill
September 24, 2021
Totty family, we are so sorry for your loss. May God wrap you all in his loving arms during this difficult time. May the many memories you have bring comfort in the days ahead. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Wesley & Amy Franklin
Friend
September 23, 2021
Oh how you will miss her! Such a sweet lady who leaves you lots of special memories. Love and prayers to you all. Linda Archer
LInda Archer
Friend
September 23, 2021
Warren and I met Kay when we moved to Edgehill. I was lucky enough to count her as a friend. My thoughts and prayers go to all her family which she loved so dearly. God Bless you all
Caroline Emswiler Warren Teates
Friend
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Your Price Fiber Family
Coworker
September 23, 2021
Thinking of you and your family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike Marlene Totty
September 23, 2021
Love you cuzz can you please kiss and hug my grandma Joyce for me and tell her I love her rest high!
Jenny McCormick
Family
September 23, 2021
Our love and prayers are with each of you. Her love for her family will live forever in your hearts. May God give you peace and strength as I know she will be greatly missed.
Ralph and Denise Totty
Denise Totty
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Going up for you and your family Jonathan
Marlisa Jones
Friend
September 22, 2021
So sorry for yalls loss,she was a wonderful friend, May God bless you all and comfort you in days to come
Audrey Hamilton
Friend
September 22, 2021
Sorry to read of the loss. I worked with Kay and she was a sweet lady. I know she will be missed. Prayers going out to all of your family.
Neville Franklin Turner
September 22, 2021
Sending love and sympathy ❤
Betty Jo and Peaches Smith
Friend
September 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for comfort and strength.
veronica booker
Friend
September 22, 2021
Totty Family:We were saddened to hear of Kay's passing. She was one to tell you exactly what she thought weather you liked it or not. But she was one special lady and she will be missed. May the many memories you have of her help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
September 22, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with each of the family at this very sad time. Sincerely David and Yvonne Carson
Yvonne Nash Carson
Friend
September 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results