Keith H. Wilmer
Keith H. Wilmer, a one of a kind friend, uncle and my "little" brother went quietly and gently home to be with our Lord and those who have gone on before... Friday, June 18, 2021. He had fought hard against the pain and devastation of cancer for quite some time. We are so sad, but comforted that he is no longer suffering.
Keith was the son of Kinckle "Billy" Wilmer and Marlene J. Wilmer, both originally from Amherst, Virginia. He was preceded in passing by brother, Kinckle; sister, Jackie; mother, Marlene; father, Kinckle Jr. and son, David.
He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 31 years until he had to retire due to his condition. He held the position of mail handler/equipment operator at the Processing and Distribution Center facility in Merrifield, Virginia.
He really liked cars, hot rods... both real and the little collectable kind. He had hopes of someday becoming a race car driver. He was introspective, funny, wise, thoughtful, a really cool person... and the best friend and brother.
Keith is survived by niece, Kirsten; brother, Les; nephew, James, aunt, Pearl and many other dear cousins and friends.
A service celebrating Keith's life and faith will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Interment will follow in the Monroe Church of God Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
.
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.