Kelly Ray White
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Kelly Ray White

Kelly Ray White, 49, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1971 in Lynchburg, Va.

Kelly is survived by his parents, Willard and Carolyn White; brothers, Joey and Terry White and very special friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Concord, with the Rev. Lawrence Randall officiating. Interment will follow in the church's cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
Concord, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences to the family. Kelly will always be very fondly remembered by our family. Was always here he will be missed
Donna Sue Cash ,Lisa Cash,
December 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Kelly. He was a student of mine at Rustburg High School. He was full of life and personality. I am so sorry for your loss!
Meg Racanelli
December 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss,
Ronnie Stanley
December 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss sending prayers and hugs to you we love y'all and thinking about yall
christina D mawyer
December 11, 2020
Will, Carolyn I am so sorry for the loss of your son, Joey and Terry I'm so sorry for the loss of your brother. My prayers are with you all.
Nancy Seamster
December 11, 2020
