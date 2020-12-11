Kelly Ray White
Kelly Ray White, 49, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1971 in Lynchburg, Va.
Kelly is survived by his parents, Willard and Carolyn White; brothers, Joey and Terry White and very special friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Concord, with the Rev. Lawrence Randall officiating. Interment will follow in the church's cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 11, 2020.