Kenneth W. Farmer



1938 - 2021



On Saturday, January 16, 2021, Kenneth Wayne Farmer departed this world to explore the next.



Due to COVID restrictions, we were unable to be together to honor his life. We may now resume activities and will celebrate Ken's life on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Acorn Hill Lodge from 6 until 8 p.m.



We look forward to seeing friends and family where we can reminisce, share stories and remember a remarkable man who lived life to the fullest.



Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 2, 2021.