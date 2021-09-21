Menu
Kenneth H. Phillips
1943 - 2021
Kenneth H. Phillips

July 23, 2021

Kenneth H. Phillips, 77, formerly of Lynchburg and Leesburg, Virginia, passed away on July 23, 2021, in Turkey Creek Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He died from an aggressive form of lung cancer. His residence was in Cosby, Tennessee. Born on September 23, 1943, son of the late John Henry Phillips, and Bess Hancock Phillips, of Lynchburg.

He was predeceased by his wife, Robbie Moss Phillips, a sister, Sally Winne, brother, Larry O. Phillips. He is survived by a sister, Felicia Phillips Scruggs (Kent), Cullen, Virginia; nieces, nephews and stepchildren, and grandchildren.

A 1961 graduate of E. C. Glass; studied at Virginia Tech, employed as a designer for Wiley & Wilson, Architectural & Engineering Firm. After his marriage to Robbie, they moved to Leesburg. Employed by Empire Press as an Editor of Great Battles Magazine; owner of Alpha & Omega, a Christian book store, he and Robbie operated the store until in 1997, Robbie became ill. She became his main concern, and lovingly cared for her until her death in December, 2017.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.
I am so sorry, Felicia. Tomorrow will be Ken´s first Heavenly Birthday. Praying for you
Katy Pistole
Friend
September 22, 2021
I´m so sorry, Felicia!!! Prayers, sympathy, and love coming your way!!!
Carol Bryant
September 21, 2021
