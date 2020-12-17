Menu
Kenneth Daniel "Dan" Rothgeb
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St
Bedford, VA
Kenneth Daniel "Dan" Rothgeb

Kenneth Daniel "Dan" Rothgeb, 59, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born in Newport News, Va., on August 2, 1961, a son of Marian Crump Rothgeb of Buckingham, and the late Joseph Delano Rothgeb.

He proudly served his country in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army and was a retired engineer from the Norfolk & Southern Railroad. Dan took pride in his family and enjoyed spending time with his favorite fishing buddies, Easton and Chase.

In addition to his mother, Dan is survived by his sons, Jacob Rothgeb and wife, Emilie, and Landon Rothgeb and Jessica Shuey; grandchildren, Easton Rothgeb and Chase Rothgeb; brother, J.D. Rothgeb and wife, Pam; sisters, Sherri Bell and husband, Jeff, and Terri Nguyen; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Concord Baptist Church FOCUS Center, 6114 Deer Run Road, Farmville, Va., with the Rev. Rick Caldwell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
1235 Walnut St, Bedford, VA
Dec
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Concord Baptist Church FOCUS Center
6114 Deer Run Road, Farmville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Walnut Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Stephanie Jennings
December 18, 2020
