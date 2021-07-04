Kenneth Alfred Seals
Kenneth Alfred Seals of Lynchburg, Va., formerly of Edenton, N.C., Yorktown, Va., and Hampton, Va., died on Monday, June 21, 2021, following a stroke. He was 87. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Mendel Seals and father, Thomas Alfred Seals.
Kenny was born on March 19, 1934, and raised in Hampton, Virginia. He attended Hampton High School, where, as a record-setting Crabber running back, he earned All-American honors.
Ken attended Randolph-Macon College, NASA Apprentice School and Old Dominion University. Ken retired from NASA in 1989 after 34 as an Aerospace Engineering Technician. He was also owner of S & Archery Products.
Kenneth Alfred Seals is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Carolyn McLean Seals; his four children and their partners, Kathy Seals (Oakley Drumheller), Tom Seals (Lisa), Martha Rombach (Mike), and Bob Seals (Angie Brandt); 14 grandchildren, Scott Drumheller, Crystal Seals Murphy (Tyson), Kenneth Seals (Christina Saenz), Devin Drumheller, Daron Drumheller Hewitt (Ryan), Shelby Rombach, Thomas Seals (Mimi), Cullen Rombach, Bryan Rombach, Cady Rombach, Porter Seals, Sean Rombach, Wyatt Seals, and Scarlett Seals; and four great-grandchildren, Katherine, Madeline, and Elizabeth Murphy and Everett Seals.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 noon on Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, 3015 Roundelay Road, Lynchburg, Va., where Ken was a member and attended Mass weekly until his death. Ken loved wearing brightly colored, boldly printed shirts! In his honor, please wear colorful, comfortable apparel. Mass will be followed by lunch and fellowship in More Hall; please join us!
If you are unable to attend, you may view the livestream on the St. Thomas More Lynchburg Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, we would welcome donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or of stocking stuffers for all age children for the St. Thomas More Angel Tree (collection bin will be available) or to a charity of your choosing.
