Kenneth Daniel Tolley Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Kenneth Daniel Tolley Sr.

April 18, 1941 - December 31, 2021

Kenneth Daniel Tolley Sr., 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Born on April 18, 1941, in Bedford County, he was the son of the late William Marshall Tolley Sr. and Thelma Cadd Tolley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Tolley and a sister, Hazel Bordwine.

Kenneth was very active in his church and was a charter member of Jordan Baptist Church where he attended for over forty years. He was employed with the City of Lynchburg for over 30 years before retirement and enjoyed performing lawn care on the side.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Cora A. Tolley; stepchildren Donna Austin, Charlie Reynolds and Brian Reynolds; children, Kenneth Tolley Jr. (Sherri), Wanda Breedlove (Marshall), Kathy Cherry (Dorsey) and Lisa Tolley; and brothers, William Tolley Jr. (Jane), Richard Tolley, Lee Tolley (Sheila), Steve Tolley, David Tolley, and Tex Tolley. He's also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at Whitten Timberlake Chapel on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Melvin Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Intombment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Kenneth's name to Centra Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, 1701 Thomson Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
