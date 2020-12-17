Menu
Kenneth Murray Wood
1929 - 2020
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
Kenneth Murray Wood, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Gloria Walker Wood and the late Shirley Cox Wood.

Born in Lynchburg on May 3, 1929, he was the son of the Late Alonzo Wood Sr. and Virgie Wood. He was a Veteran of The U.S. Marines, a retired engineer with C&P Telephone Company with 33 years of service, and a member of Chestnut Hill United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Kenneth V. Wood and his wife, Carrol, of Roanoke, Sandra Wood of Lynchburg, and David Wood and his wife, Stacie, of Florida; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Wood, Bryan Wood, and Sean Wood; three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.

A private family graveside will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, with the Rev. Robert Phillips ll officiating. The service will be lived streamed through are Facebook page at Facebook/Whitten Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, family ask that you consider making donations to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.
I'm sorry for your loss. We will miss Ken at our monthly breakfast meetings. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wood family, he will be greatly missed by all.
Tom Mc Craw
December 17, 2020
