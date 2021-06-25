Kermit Leon Bradley
Kermit Leon Bradley, 82, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. He was the husband of Shirley Corinne Sexton Bradley for 61 years.
Born in Giles County, he was the son of the late Arnold Martin Bradley and Elizabeth Hilton Bradley of Rustburg, Va. He was a retired mechanic for English Construction Company. He was a member of Woodsman of the World and Whites United Methodist Church. He loved to fish, raise a garden, sharing with family and friends, and NASA car racing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert Bradley (Angie) and Gregory Bradley (Cindy); four grandchildren, Justin Bradley (Kasey), Brandon Bradley (Katie), Mark Gregory Bradley. and Sara Nicole Bradley (Papa's Girl); six great-grandchildren, Carson, Nora Mae, Rosaleigh, Lucas, Walker and Colin; one sister, Neta Eagle; two brothers, Darrell Bradley (Karen) and Steve "Buzz" Bradley; and one sister-in-law, Sandra Bradley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant daughters: three brothers, Monty, Danny, and Allen; and one sister-in-law, Tammy Bradley.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Interment will be held at Virginia Memorial Park, Forest, Va. Dress casual and please abide by Covid Rules.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution please consider Whites United Methodist Church, 513 English Tavern Road, Rustburg, VA 24588.
The family would like to thank all the Doctors and Nurses, the UVA Dialysis Center for their love and care given to Kermit over the years.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 25, 2021.