Kevin "Hubcap" Johnathan Dunn
Kevin "Hubcap" Johnathan Dunn, 60, of Red House, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence. He was the companion of Charlotte Bellman.
Born in Lynchburg, on January 3, 1961, he was a son of the late Harold Dunn and Shirley Nuckles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Dunn.
He is survived by his three sons, Christopher Dunn and his wife, Jami, of Madison Heights, John Saunders Jr. and his wife, Christa, of South Carolina, and Henry Bellman and his wife, Joy, of Boston, Mass.; three siblings, Debbie Dunn of Madison Heights, Shelia Bosinger and husband, Troy, of Lynchburg, and Rory Dunn of Brookneal; seven grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
There will be no services at this time.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.