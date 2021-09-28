Menu
Kevin Johnathan "Hubcap" Dunn
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Kevin "Hubcap" Johnathan Dunn

Kevin "Hubcap" Johnathan Dunn, 60, of Red House, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at his residence. He was the companion of Charlotte Bellman.

Born in Lynchburg, on January 3, 1961, he was a son of the late Harold Dunn and Shirley Nuckles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Dunn.

He is survived by his three sons, Christopher Dunn and his wife, Jami, of Madison Heights, John Saunders Jr. and his wife, Christa, of South Carolina, and Henry Bellman and his wife, Joy, of Boston, Mass.; three siblings, Debbie Dunn of Madison Heights, Shelia Bosinger and husband, Troy, of Lynchburg, and Rory Dunn of Brookneal; seven grandchildren, and numerous cousins.

There will be no services at this time.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss of Kevin prayers for all
William Davis
Other
September 29, 2021
