Kevin Roy Weeks
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Kevin Roy Weeks

Kevin Roy Weeks, 48, of 170 Rebel Circle, Rustburg, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

He was born on August 26, 1972, in Lynchburg, a son of Jeffrey Lynn Weeks and Ella West Weeks Burton. He was delivery driver for O'Reilly's Auto Parts and loved mustangs.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two stepsisters, Deanna Weeks Seamster and her husband, Cody and Jessica Weeks, all of Rustburg.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by Pastor Wyatt Miles, IV with interment to follow in the Weeks Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider helping with final expenses by going to tmcFunding.com and search for Kevin Weeks.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Jun
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Finch and Finch Chapel
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
