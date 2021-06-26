Kevin Roy Weeks
Kevin Roy Weeks, 48, of 170 Rebel Circle, Rustburg, died on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
He was born on August 26, 1972, in Lynchburg, a son of Jeffrey Lynn Weeks and Ella West Weeks Burton. He was delivery driver for O'Reilly's Auto Parts and loved mustangs.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two stepsisters, Deanna Weeks Seamster and her husband, Cody and Jessica Weeks, all of Rustburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by Pastor Wyatt Miles, IV with interment to follow in the Weeks Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider helping with final expenses by going to tmcFunding.com
and search for Kevin Weeks.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 26, 2021.